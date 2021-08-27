Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, an increase of 31,966.7% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Shares of DALXF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DALXF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.