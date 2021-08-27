SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.54 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $49.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

