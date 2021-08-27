Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,373. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05.

