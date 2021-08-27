Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 124,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 60.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,356,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.