Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 403 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,538.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 75,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

