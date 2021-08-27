Splintershards Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $42.12 million and $10.93 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

