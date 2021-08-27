SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About SRG Global

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset, construction, and mining services. The company operates through Construction, Asset Services, and Mining Services segments. The Construction segment supplies integrated products and services to customers involved in the construction of infrastructure, including bridges, dams, office towers, high rise apartments, shopping centers, hotels, car parks, recreational buildings, and hospitals.

