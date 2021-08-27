SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About SRG Global
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.