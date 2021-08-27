SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSAAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

