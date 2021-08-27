Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post sales of $186.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.84. 4,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.87. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,404 shares of company stock worth $53,656,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

