STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $105.22 million and $2.05 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00765585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099961 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

