Steven Aragon Acquires 3,157 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) COO Steven Aragon purchased 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,591. CVD Equipment Co. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

