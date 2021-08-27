Steven Aragon Acquires 3,157 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) COO Steven Aragon purchased 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CVV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,591. CVD Equipment Co. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.