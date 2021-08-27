Steven W. Eck Sells 17,383 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.28. 1,754,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
