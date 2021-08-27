Steven W. Eck Sells 17,383 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.28. 1,754,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

