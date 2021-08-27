Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

