Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

MLNK opened at $25.92 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.