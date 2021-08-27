Stipend Achieves Market Cap of $519,041.22 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Stipend has a market cap of $519,041.22 and $18.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,682,889 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

