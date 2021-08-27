Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NextCure Call Options (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 507 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 558% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.
Shares of NXTC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.50.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
