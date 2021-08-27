Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NextCure Call Options (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 507 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 558% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Shares of NXTC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

