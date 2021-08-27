Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 489% compared to the average daily volume of 389 call options.

DK stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 248.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.