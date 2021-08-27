Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Takeda Pharmaceutical Put Options (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 602 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 137,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 200.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 224,602 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 64.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $988,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.