Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 78 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

