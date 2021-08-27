Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $772,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $224.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,200. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

