Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,638,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $334.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

