Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $398,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. 76,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

