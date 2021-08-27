Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

