Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II Sells 455 Shares

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $18,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harold M. Stratton II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Strattec Security by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

