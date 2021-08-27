Streamr (DATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.76 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Streamr has a market cap of $126.71 million and $47.76 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 870,228,181 coins and its circulating supply is 775,550,007 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

