Strike (STRK) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Strike has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $190.58 million and $35.67 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.26 or 0.00133250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00153858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.72 or 1.00239619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.78 or 0.01034309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.77 or 0.06720365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,965,886 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

