Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370.50 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 370.29 ($4.84), with a volume of 115109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.81).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.57).

The firm has a market cap of £759.91 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.96.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

