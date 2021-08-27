Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $706,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.86. 18,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

