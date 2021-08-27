Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 29 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1224 1250 33 2.34

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -53.57 Stryve Foods Competitors $8.65 billion $1.05 billion 2.22

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.