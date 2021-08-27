Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $2,574.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.00769578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099983 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

