SUKU Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. SUKU has a market cap of $69.77 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUKU has traded up 78.4% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

