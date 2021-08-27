Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of SEI Investments worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

