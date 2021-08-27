Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.83% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,255 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of -2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

