Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of FirstService worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.60. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $191.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

