Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 218,096 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after buying an additional 522,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.