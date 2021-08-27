Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,981 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of CAE worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

