Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 338,346 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338,346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BCE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

