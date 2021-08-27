Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,933 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.