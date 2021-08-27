Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,717 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of Accolade worth $23,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,813 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

ACCD opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

