Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $45.26 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.