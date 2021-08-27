SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 123.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SIVB stock opened at $560.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

