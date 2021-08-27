SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

OLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

OLK opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $32,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.