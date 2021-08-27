SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CYRX opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126,343 shares of company stock worth $67,432,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $1,295,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

