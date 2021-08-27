SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $40,299.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.00492629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.41 or 0.01086550 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,396,557 coins and its circulating supply is 119,181,993 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

