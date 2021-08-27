Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

SYF traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 139,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,644.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

