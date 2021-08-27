Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 118,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

