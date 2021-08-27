Taglich Brothers Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.