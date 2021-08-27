Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.74.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.