Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $760.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

