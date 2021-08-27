TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $150.85 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

